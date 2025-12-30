BSE Sensex top losers today

17:01





Falling for the fifth consecutive day, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 20.46 points or 0.02 percent to settle at 84,675.08.





During the day, hit a high of 84,806.99 and a low of 84,470.94, gyrating 336.05 points.





Ending the day on a flat note, the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 3.25 points or 0.01 percent to 25,938.85.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech and Titan were among the biggest laggards.

Stock markets ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid thin year-end trading as persistent foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in global equities weighed on investors' sentiment.