BSE Sensex top losers today

Tue, 30 December 2025
17:01
Stock markets ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid thin year-end trading as persistent foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in global equities weighed on investors' sentiment. 

Falling for the fifth consecutive day, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 20.46 points or 0.02 percent to settle at 84,675.08. 

During the day, hit a high of 84,806.99 and a low of 84,470.94, gyrating 336.05 points. 

Ending the day on a flat note, the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 3.25 points or 0.01 percent to 25,938.85. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech and Titan were among the biggest laggards.

LIVE! 1 dead, 32 ill in Indore due to water contamination

A profound loss: Hasina remembers arch-rival Khaleda

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed condolences over the death of Khaleda Zia, acknowledging her role in the country's political history and contributions to democracy.

Khaleda to be buried besides husband, funeral tomorrow

The funeral of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia will be held on Wednesday, and she will be buried with full state honors beside her husband, late president Ziaur Rahman.

Actress claims: 'Suryakumar used to message me a lot'

Meanwhile, the India captain was seen with his wife Devisha at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where the couple offered prayers on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

Concerned over reports of attack on Putin's home: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced concern over reports of the targeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence and urged Russia and Ukraine to focus on diplomatic efforts to end hostilities.

