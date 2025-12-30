HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
BNP declares 7 days of mourning after death of Khaleda Zia

Tue, 30 December 2025
10:29
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday declared seven days of official mourning following the death of its chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Zia, who served three terms as Bangladesh's prime minister, died at around 6 am local time while receiving medical treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. She was 80.

At a press briefing, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi outlined the seven-day mourning programme, news portal tbsnews.net reported.

Black flags will be raised at the BNP's central office in Nayapaltan and all party offices nationwide.

Party leaders, activists and supporters will wear black badges to honour her memory.

Doa mahfils (prayer gatherings) and Quran recitations will be held at party venues and other locations across Bangladesh.

Condolence books have been opened at the BNP central office, the party chairperson's Gulshan office in Dhaka, and at district offices to allow members and the public to pay their respects.  -- PTI

