BJP fields Speaker Narwekar's relatives for BMC polls after anti-dynasty stance

Tue, 30 December 2025
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday contradicted its stance against allotting tickets to relatives of sitting MLAs and MPs for the civic polls, by fielding three family members of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Narwekar, however, has defended the party's decision, citing the performance of these candidates in their respective civic wards.

The BJP has fielded the Speaker's brother, former corporator Makarand Narwekar, sister-in-law Harshita Narwekar and cousin Gauravi Shivalkar-Narwekar for the BMC polls.

The move has raised eyebrows, as it comes after the saffron party has repeatedly asserted that it discouraged dynastic politics in civic body elections.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Narwekar said, "There is no one to contest against Makarand or Harshita because of their good work in their respective wards. I don't think the Opposition has any chance of winning the seats. The party will retain the seats for sure."

According to party sources, the three candidates are expected to file their nomination papers in the presence of the Speaker.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the BMC, will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for the next day. 

Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations, which can be withdrawn till January 2.   -- PTI

