Bengal man jumps before running train, dies ahead of SIR hearing

20:16





The deceased, 82-year-old Durjan Majhi, was anxious since getting the notice for the SIR hearing, as his name was not on the draft voters' list, his son Kanai said.





The police said that Majhi was killed by a running train on Monday.





He had been asked to appear for the hearing at the Para Block Development Officer's (BDO) office.





Kanai, who works as a day labourer, said, "My father had submitted the SIR enumeration form, but his name was not on the draft voters' list. His name was on the 2002 voters' list.





"He said he could not figure out why his father was called to the hearing.

He had been anxious since getting the hearing notice on December 25," he claimed.





Incidentally, the Election Commission on Monday issued an order stating that electors aged 85 years and above, as well as those who are sick or persons with disabilities, may not be called for personal hearings if a specific request is made by them or on their behalf. -- PTI

An elderly man allegedly jumped on railway tracks in front of a running train and was crushed to death, hours before he was supposed to appear for a hearing for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Purulia district of West Bengal, police said on Tuesday.