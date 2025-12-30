HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Actor Mohanlal's mother dies at 90

Tue, 30 December 2025
17:07
File image of Mohanlal with his mother Shanthakumari Amma./Courtesy Instagram
Actor Mohanlal's mother, Shanthakumari Amma, passed away at his residence in Kochi on Tuesday following age-related ailments, family sources said. 

She was 90. 

She had been undergoing treatment for several years for various health issues. 

The actor was reportedly not at home when she passed away. 

His close friends, including superstar Mammootty, and several industry colleagues later visited his residence to pay their tributes. 

Mohanlal's father, Viswanathan Nair, a senior government official, had passed away years ago. 

The Malayalam superstar has often credited his parents and their influence for his success in the film industry. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer were among those who condoled her demise. -- PTI

