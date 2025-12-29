HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
About 170 sheep mysteriously die in Lucknow, police sends samples for testing

Tue, 30 December 2025
01:03
Around 170 sheep died under mysterious circumstances near the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, prompting police to send samples for testing to determine the cause of death, as authorities assess whether disease, poisoning or negligence may be involved. In an application submitted to Madiaon police station, Charu Khare, founder of Aasra 

The Helping Hands Trust (NGO) said around 170 sheep have suddenly died in the area around the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal days after an event was held here. Prima facie, it is not clear whether these sheep died after consuming waste material or some unknown person had allegedly given poison to them, Khare told PTI.

Demanding a thorough probe, she said that the post-mortem examination of the dead sheep must be conducted to ascertain the reasons leading to the mysterious death of the sheep. 

 "If any laxity is found or there is a confirmation of poison being given, then strict action should be taken against the accused. Our organisation will extend all possible help in the probe," Khare said.  -- PTI

