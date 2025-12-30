HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'A profound loss': Hasina pays tribute to Zia

Tue, 30 December 2025
12:03
Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of her archrival Khaleda Zia, who dominated the country's politics alongside her for decades.

In a condolence message posted on the Awami League's X account on Tuesday, Hasina described Zia as a significant figure in the country's political history.

The 78-year-old Awami League leader highlighted her role as Bangladesh's first woman prime minister and her contributions to the struggle to establish democracy.

"As the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered," Hasina said.

She added that Zia's death marked 'a profound loss for Bangladesh's political life' and for the leadership of the BNP.

Zia, the longtime chief of BNP and a three-time prime minister, died earlier in the day in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

Hasina also offered prayers for Zia's soul and conveyed sympathy to her family, including her son and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, as well as to party leaders and supporters.

"I hope Almighty Allah grants them patience, strength and comfort to endure this difficult time," she said.

Zia and Hasina were the two most dominant figures in Bangladeshi politics for more than three decades, alternately leading the country and shaping a deeply polarised political landscape marked by fierce rivalry between their parties.

In Bangladeshi politics, Zia and Hasina are known as the 'two leaders'.

The two of them combined have served as prime minister for more than 30 of Bangladesh's 54-year history. At one time, their hostile relationship was portrayed in foreign media as the 'Battle of the two Begums', Bdnews24 reported.

Hasina has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year following a massive protest that toppled her Awami League government. She was earlier declared a fugitive by a court.  -- PTI

