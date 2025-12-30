30 detained after clash between two communities in Guj

19:43

The violence took place at Kalana village on Monday night and again on Tuesday morning, he said.





"People belonging to two communities came face-to-face after an altercation between some youths, and later engaged in stone pelting," district superintendent of police Om Prakash Jat said.





Adequate police force has been deployed in the village following the incident and the situation is under control, he said.





Providing details of the incident, the SP said, "When two youths from a community were passing by a village pond on their motorcycle on Monday evening, some youngsters from another community, who were sitting there, picked up a fight with the duo and asked why they were looking at them." -- PTI

