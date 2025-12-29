HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Woman, lover held for killing friend in Odisha hotel

Mon, 29 December 2025
Share:
23:39
image
The police on Monday arrested a woman and her lover on the charge of killing his friend in a hotel room in Balasore town of Odisha four days ago. 

In a statement, the police said that the woman and her lover strangled the 30-year-old to death following a fight with the other two after a drinking session in the hotel room and fled. 

The arrested persons were identified as Ram Chandra Singh (22) and Jemamani Singh (27), and the victim was Akash Mohanta. 

Police said that Akash and his friend Ram Chandra left Badjambani village in Mayurbhanj district on a motorcycle, and on the way, picked up Jemamani from Betnati. 

All of them checked into a hotel room in Balasore town on December 25. The Aadhaar cards submitted at the hotel by Ram Chandra and Jemamani were fake, while that of Akash was genuine, the statement said. 

All three persons were married, and Jemamani, mother of two children, has been staying separately from her husband. 

Investigations revealed that Akash and Ram Chandra consumed liquor in the hotel room on the night of December 25. 

However, a dispute occurred when Akash wanted sexual favours from Jemamani, which was resisted by his lover, leading to a fight, police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IIT Kanpur student found hanging in hostel
LIVE! IIT Kanpur student found hanging in hostel

'200% certain, Shivakumar will get power on Jan 6 or 9'
'200% certain, Shivakumar will get power on Jan 6 or 9'

Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has predicted that D K Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister of the state in early January, intensifying speculation about a change in leadership.

Won't rest until he's hanged: Unnao rape survivor
Won't rest until he's hanged: Unnao rape survivor

The Unnao rape case survivor expressed satisfaction after the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence. She voiced her faith in the justice system.

Zelenskyy seeks 50-year security guarantees from Trump
Zelenskyy seeks 50-year security guarantees from Trump

During the meeting, Zelenskyy said he pressed for long-term security guarantees extending over the next 50 years and clarified that any engagement with Russia would only be possible if President Trump and European leaders reached...

Bengal varsity panel to probe hijab incident during exam
Bengal varsity panel to probe hijab incident during exam

Jadavpur University has formed a committee to investigate a controversy involving a student wearing a hijab during an exam. Allegations of Islamophobia have been made, which faculty members deny.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO