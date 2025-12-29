HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What the Indian govt is buying with Rs 79,000 crore

Mon, 29 December 2025
The defence ministry on Monday approved procurement of long range rockets, missiles, radar systems and military platforms worth Rs 79,000 crore to bolster the military's combat prowess.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, green-lighted the proposals.

The DAC approved procurement of loiter munition systems for the Army's artillery regiments. It also cleared acquisition of low level lightweight radars, long-range guided rocket ammunition for Pinaka rocket system and integrated drone detection and interdiction system (Mk-II) for the Indian Army, the defence ministry said.

Loiter munition will be used for precision strike of tactical targets, whereas low level lightweight radars will detect and track small size, low flying unmanned aerial systems, it said.

It said long range guided rockets are being procured to enhance the range and accuracy of Pinaka rocket systems for effective engagement of high value targets. Integrated drone detection and interdiction system (Mk-II) with enhanced range will protect the vital assets of the Indian Army in tactical battle area and hinterland.

For the Indian Navy, approval was accorded for procurement of high frequency software defined radios (HF SDR) Manpack and for leasing high altitude long range (HALE) remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS).

The unspecified number of RPAS is being taken on lease for continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance over the Indian Ocean region, the ministry said.

For the Indian Air Force, approval was given for procurement of automatic take-off landing recording system, Astra Mk-II missiles, full mission simulator and SPICE-1000 long range guidance kits, etc, it said.

"Induction of the automatic take-off landing recording system will fill the gaps in the aerospace safety environment by providing high definition all-weather automatic recording of landing and take-off," the ministry said.

It said Astra Mk-II missiles with enhanced range will increase the capability of the fighter aircraft to neutralise adversary aircraft from large standoff range.

The full mission simulator for light combat aircraft Tejas will augment pilots' training in a cost effective and safe manner, while SPICE-1000 will enhance long range precision strike capability of the Indian Air Force, according to the ministry.   -- PTI

