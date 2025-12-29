HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
VPN services suspended in J-K's Shopian

Mon, 29 December 2025
20:12
File image
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday suspended the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services until further orders, over security considerations. 

According to a police spokesperson, the deputy commissioner directed the suspension of VPN services with immediate effect in the interest of maintaining public order and ensuring security. 

He said the order has been issued in view of the prevailing security considerations and to avoid potential misuse of VPN services, which may impede lawful monitoring and pose risks to public safety. 

"All residents of Shopian district are requested to strictly adhere to the order and cooperate with the district administration and police," the spokesperson said. 

He said any non-compliance or violation of the order shall invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of law. -- PTI

