Unidentified gunmen kill 2 policemen in Pakistan

21:00

File image





The incidents occurred in the Tank district bordering South Waziristan.





In the first incident, motorcycle-borne unidentified gunmen opened fire on assistant sub-inspector Mumtaz Ali while he was returning from his village in Lakki Marwat district. He died of injuries on the spot.





The police have launched an investigation into the incident.





In a second incident, Constable Sajjad Hussain was abducted from Shah Alam Road, where he was forcibly taken out of a vehicle while travelling to his home and was later killed.





The police have termed both incidents as targeted attacks and said that search operations have been launched, and further investigations are underway.





The government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out terror attacks, especially in provinces bordering Afghanistan, after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022. -- PTI

