HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Unidentified gunmen kill 2 policemen in Pakistan

Mon, 29 December 2025
Share:
21:00
File image
File image
Unidentified gunmen killed two policemen in different incidents in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, officials said.

The incidents occurred in the Tank district bordering South Waziristan.

In the first incident, motorcycle-borne unidentified gunmen opened fire on assistant sub-inspector Mumtaz Ali while he was returning from his village in Lakki Marwat district. He died of injuries on the spot.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

In a second incident, Constable Sajjad Hussain was abducted from Shah Alam Road, where he was forcibly taken out of a vehicle while travelling to his home and was later killed.

The police have termed both incidents as targeted attacks and said that search operations have been launched, and further investigations are underway.

The government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out terror attacks, especially in provinces bordering Afghanistan, after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! There should be protection for people of Northeast: Rijiju
LIVE! There should be protection for people of Northeast: Rijiju

Won't rest until he's hanged: Unnao rape survivor
Won't rest until he's hanged: Unnao rape survivor

The Unnao rape case survivor expressed satisfaction after the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence. She voiced her faith in the justice system.

SC stays Sengar's release, flags grave legal questions
SC stays Sengar's release, flags grave legal questions

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi high court's order suspending the life sentence of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Hydel power project on Chenab: Pak senator cries foul
Hydel power project on Chenab: Pak senator cries foul

A Pakistani senator has warned that India's approval of a hydel power project on the Chenab River will further inflame tensions between the two countries, particularly in light of the suspended Indus Waters Treaty.

'They called him Chinese momo': Tripura boy lynched in Dehradun
'They called him Chinese momo': Tripura boy lynched in Dehradun

A student from Tripura died in Dehradun after allegedly being attacked with knives and blunt objects following racial slurs. The victim's father alleges police initially refused to register a report.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO