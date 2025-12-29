HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ukraine targeted Putin home with drone attack: Lavrov

Mon, 29 December 2025
23:11
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said Ukraine had attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence in northern Russia using long-range drones, according to ANI quoting a Reuters report. 

According to Russian authorities, 91 drones were launched overnight towards the presidential residence in the Novgorod region, the report said. 

All the drones were intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defence systems. 

Lavrov said there were no injuries and no damage to the residence or surrounding areas. 

He accused Ukraine of escalating attacks deep inside Russian territory. 

