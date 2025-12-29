HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two held in digital arrest fraud case involving Rs 1.95 cr

Mon, 29 December 2025
18:24
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
The police on Monday arrested two persons from Gujarat in connection with a digital arrest' cyber fraud case in which a woman here was duped of Rs 1.95 crore.

The cybercrime police apprehended the accused, who allegedly played a crucial role in the fraud by using multiple mule bank accounts to receive and withdraw the cheated money. 

The funds were later transferred to Dubai-based cyber fraudsters through Hawala networks, deputy commissioner of police V Aravind Babu said in a release.

The police said the accused are habitual cyber offenders and that the bank accounts used by them are linked to 22 cases.

The victim, in a complaint lodged on December 13, stated that she was trapped under the pretext of a 'digital arrest'.

She said she received multiple phone calls from unknown persons impersonating officials of the government and telecom departments.

By falsely alleging that her husband was involved in serious offences and threatening immediate arrest, the fraudsters instilled fear and panic, the police said.

Through staged calls using different identities, the fraudsters instructed her to transfer money under the guise of verifying currency serial numbers, case enquiry and clearance procedures.

"Believing their claims and acting under coercion, the victim transferred a total amount of Rs 1.95 crore through RTGS from her bank accounts to accounts provided by the fraudsters," the police said.

Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police registered a case and arrested the duo, who have been named as the third and fourth accused. -- PTI

