TVK chief Vijay trips, falls down at airport

Mon, 29 December 2025
08:54
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay tripped and fell down on Sunday at the airport in Chennai while attempting to get inside his car.

On his return here from Malaysia, Vijay, who was surrounded by a huge crowd, walked towards the exit area and moments before getting into the car tripped and fell down as crowds surged. 

Immediately, security personnel lifted him and helped him get inside the car. 

On Sunday night, the actor-politician returned from Malaysia after taking part in the Jananayagan audio release event. The movie is said to be his swansong.

Reportedly, according to visuals aired in some television channels, a car, said to be part of Vijay's convoy was involved in a very minor mishap on the airport premises. 

However, officials did not comment.  -- PTI

