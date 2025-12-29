There should be protection for people of Northeast: Rijiju

20:32

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju/File image





"There should be protection for the people of the Northeast," Rijiju said, reacting to the incident. He added that the Uttarakhand government has acted swiftly in the matter and that around five people have already been arrested.





"Uttarakhand government has taken vigilance, and probably five people have also been arrested. This is not a political issue," the minister said.





Calling the incident "not a political issue", Rijiju also highlighted steps taken by the central government in the past to address such issues, particularly in the national capital.





He said that earlier incidents involving people from the Northeast were frequent.





"When PM Modi swore in as the Prime Minister, 20-40 incidents were normal, but with the Delhi special unit established, the number of incidents decreased," he said.





Describing racism as an "ideological illness", Rijiju said such thinking exists only among a few individuals and must be addressed through awareness.





"This ideological illness occurs in only a few people. Awareness is essential," he stressed. -- ANI

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday stressed the urgent need to ensure the safety and protection of people from India's Northeast region following the death of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, who was brutally stabbed in Dehradun after allegedly facing racial abuse.