HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

There should be protection for people of Northeast: Rijiju

Mon, 29 December 2025
Share:
20:32
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju/File image
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju/File image
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday stressed the urgent need to ensure the safety and protection of people from India's Northeast region following the death of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, who was brutally stabbed in Dehradun after allegedly facing racial abuse.

"There should be protection for the people of the Northeast," Rijiju said, reacting to the incident. He added that the Uttarakhand government has acted swiftly in the matter and that around five people have already been arrested.

"Uttarakhand government has taken vigilance, and probably five people have also been arrested. This is not a political issue," the minister said.

Calling the incident "not a political issue", Rijiju also highlighted steps taken by the central government in the past to address such issues, particularly in the national capital. 

He said that earlier incidents involving people from the Northeast were frequent.

"When PM Modi swore in as the Prime Minister, 20-40 incidents were normal, but with the Delhi special unit established, the number of incidents decreased," he said.

Describing racism as an "ideological illness", Rijiju said such thinking exists only among a few individuals and must be addressed through awareness. 

"This ideological illness occurs in only a few people. Awareness is essential," he stressed. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! There should be protection for people of Northeast: Rijiju
LIVE! There should be protection for people of Northeast: Rijiju

Won't rest until he's hanged: Unnao rape survivor
Won't rest until he's hanged: Unnao rape survivor

The Unnao rape case survivor expressed satisfaction after the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence. She voiced her faith in the justice system.

SC stays Sengar's release, flags grave legal questions
SC stays Sengar's release, flags grave legal questions

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi high court's order suspending the life sentence of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Hydel power project on Chenab: Pak senator cries foul
Hydel power project on Chenab: Pak senator cries foul

A Pakistani senator has warned that India's approval of a hydel power project on the Chenab River will further inflame tensions between the two countries, particularly in light of the suspended Indus Waters Treaty.

'They called him Chinese momo': Tripura boy lynched in Dehradun
'They called him Chinese momo': Tripura boy lynched in Dehradun

A student from Tripura died in Dehradun after allegedly being attacked with knives and blunt objects following racial slurs. The victim's father alleges police initially refused to register a report.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO