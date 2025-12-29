HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TDB ex-member Vijayakumar arrested in Sabarimala gold theft case

Mon, 29 December 2025
20:16
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple/File image
Former TDB member N Vijayakumar was arrested on Monday in connection with the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple gold loss case, police said.

Police sources said Vijayakumar was a member of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) during the tenure of former president A Padmakumar, who has already been arrested in the case related to the loss of gold from the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the shrine.

During the board's tenure, approval was given to hand over gold plates to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, for electroplating in 2019.

SIT officials said that Vijayakumar, who is also a CPI-M member, had recently filed an anticipatory bail petition at the Kollam Vigilance Court.

However, he withdrew the petition and turned up at the SIT office on Monday.

After the interrogation, his arrest was recorded, sources said.

He was produced before the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance court and remanded to judicial custody till January 12.

In the report filed in the court, SIT alleges that Vijayakumar was also part of the conspiracy, along with Padmakumar, in handing over the gold plates to Potty.

Padmakumar has filed a bail petition, which will be considered on December 31.

With his arrest, Vijayakumar became the 10th accused to be arrested by the SIT as part of the probe into the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil doorframes at Sabarimala temple. -- PTI

There should be protection for people of Northeast: Rijiju
