SC stays HC order suspending Sengar's sentence

Mon, 29 December 2025
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi high court's order suspending the life sentence of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case involving a minor girl. 

Advocate Hemant Kumar Maurya, appearing for the victim, welcomed the apex court's decision, saying it had made it clear that Sengar would not be released from jail under any circumstances.

He said the Supreme Court has stayed the high court's relief order and granted time to the opposing side to file a counter-affidavit.

Maurya added that the victim has also expressed gratitude for the Supreme Court's intervention, which ensures that the convicted leader will remain in custody until further orders.   -- ANI

