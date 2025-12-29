SC keeps Aravalli order in abeyance

13:22

The Supreme Court on Monday put in abeyance its November 20 order that had accepted the Union Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range, a move that had raised concerns over the possibility of regulated mining activities across large parts of the ecologically sensitive region.





A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said there were issues in the definition that required clarification and announced that a new expert committee comprising domain specialists would be constituted to examine the matter.





The apex court also issued notices to the Centre and the four Aravalli states -- Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana -- seeking their responses in the suo motu case on the redefinition of the Aravalli Hills.





The matter has been posted for further hearing on January 21.





The court's decision effectively stays the operation of the directions issued in its November 20 verdict until further orders. -- PTI/ANI