HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC keeps Aravalli order in abeyance

Mon, 29 December 2025
Share:
13:22
image
The Supreme Court on Monday put in abeyance its November 20 order that had accepted the Union Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range, a move that had raised concerns over the possibility of regulated mining activities across large parts of the ecologically sensitive region.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said there were issues in the definition that required clarification and announced that a new expert committee comprising domain specialists would be constituted to examine the matter.

The apex court also issued notices to the Centre and the four Aravalli states -- Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana -- seeking their responses in the suo motu case on the redefinition of the Aravalli Hills.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on January 21.

The court's decision effectively stays the operation of the directions issued in its November 20 verdict until further orders.  -- PTI/ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC keeps Aravalli order in abeyance
LIVE! SC keeps Aravalli order in abeyance

Sengar to stay in jail, SC stays relief given by HC
Sengar to stay in jail, SC stays relief given by HC

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi high court's order suspending the life sentence of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Indian Strike Damaged Nur Khan Base: Pak Minister
Indian Strike Damaged Nur Khan Base: Pak Minister

The Pakistani government has once again found itself embarrassed on the world stage, now acknowledging the impact of India's strategic and precision strikes on its military installation during the escalation in May, following Operation...

Does Dhoni Smoke?
Does Dhoni Smoke?

While photographs of M S Dhoni enjoying the company of movie stars have been scattered on social media, a controversial video preceding the birthday bash surfaced on the Internet.

'To make contest easier': Pawars tie-up for another civic poll
'To make contest easier': Pawars tie-up for another civic poll

Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced the alliance between the factions for the Pimpri Chinchwad civic polls.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO