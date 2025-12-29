Sandeep Dikshit appointed as chairperson of Rachnatmak Congress

17:21

The Congress on Monday appointed Sandeep Dikshit as the chairperson of its platform dedicated to engagement with civil society groups, experts and academicians, called 'Rachnatmak Congress'.





The appointment was made by the party's president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and will be implemented with immediate effect, according to a statement issued in New Delhi.





Formerly known as the 'Outreach Cell', Rachnatmak Congress will function as a dedicated platform for engagement with civil society groups, domain experts, academics, activists, and issue-based collectives, it said.





Its primary mandate will be to facilitate meaningful interaction on a wide range of policy matters and social concerns, enabling the Congress party to benefit from diverse perspectives and ground-level insights, it added.





The Congress president also approved the proposal for the appointment of Rahul Pandey as the chief organiser of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Seva Dal with immediate effect. -- PTI