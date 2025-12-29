Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 89.98 against US dollar

19:15





Forex traders said persistent capital withdrawals from foreign investors, alongside heightened dollar demand from importers, dented investor sentiments.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 89.95 against the dollar and touched an intra-day low of 89.99 and a high of 89.88.





At the end of Monday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 89.98 (provisional) against the greenback.





On Friday, the rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at 89.90 against the US dollar.

The rupee depreciated eight paise to close at 89.98 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities.