HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 89.98 against US dollar

Mon, 29 December 2025
Share:
19:15
image
The rupee depreciated eight paise to close at 89.98 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities. 

Forex traders said persistent capital withdrawals from foreign investors, alongside heightened dollar demand from importers, dented investor sentiments. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 89.95 against the dollar and touched an intra-day low of 89.99 and a high of 89.88. 

At the end of Monday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 89.98 (provisional) against the greenback. 

On Friday, the rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at 89.90 against the US dollar.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Muslim panchayat in UP bans DJs, fireworks at weddings
LIVE! Muslim panchayat in UP bans DJs, fireworks at weddings

Zelenskyy seeks 50-year security guarantees from Trump
Zelenskyy seeks 50-year security guarantees from Trump

During the meeting, Zelenskyy said he pressed for long-term security guarantees extending over the next 50 years and clarified that any engagement with Russia would only be possible if President Trump and European leaders reached...

SC stays Sengar's release, flags grave legal questions
SC stays Sengar's release, flags grave legal questions

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi high court's order suspending the life sentence of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Govt clears 79K cr defence buys; Pinaka rockets in focus
Govt clears 79K cr defence buys; Pinaka rockets in focus

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved procurement of long range rockets, missiles, radar systems and military platforms worth Rs 79,000 crore to bolster the military's combat prowess.

Indian Strike Damaged Nur Khan Base: Pak Minister
Indian Strike Damaged Nur Khan Base: Pak Minister

The Pakistani government has once again found itself embarrassed on the world stage, now acknowledging the impact of India's strategic and precision strikes on its military installation during the escalation in May, following Operation...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO