Rs 85,801 cr spent on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

09:03

The government has so far spent Rs 85,801 crore on the 508 kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed railway project, which is under execution with technical and financial cooperation from the Japanese government,, the rail ministry said on Sunday.



'Overall physical progress of 55.63 per cent has been achieved, and overall financial progress of 69.62 per cent with an expenditure of Rs 85,801 crore has been achieved as on 30 November 2025,' the ministry said in a statement detailing the rail sectors progress.



Among the important civil engineering parameters of the project, the government has completed 412 km of foundation, 405 km of piers, 344 km of girder casting and 330 km of girder launching on the project.



The ministry is currently running 164 Vande Bharat train services across the Indian Railways network and 15 such trains were introduced during the calendar year 2025.



Indian Railways has commissioned over 900 km of new track lines in the current financial year so far. The railways completed total track renewal works of 6,880 km in 2025.



As part of modernisation efforts, Indian Railways increased the sectional speed to 130 kmph over 599 track km, covering parts of the Golden Quadrilateral, Golden Diagonal, and other B routes.



The ministry said the current financial year has witnessed policy approvals translating into assets on the ground, with the government dedicating 42 projects to the nation and launching many others collectively valued at over Rs 25,000 crore.



Among other key steps, Indian Railways completed 18 projects of Rs 16,686 crore through PPP model, and seven projects of Rs 16,362 crore are under implementation including coal connectivity and port connectivity projects.​​



-- Business Standard