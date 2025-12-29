HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PVR INOX to rerelease Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri in 4K restored print

Mon, 29 December 2025
14:48
A 4K restored version of filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 1970 classic Aranyer Din Ratri is set to rerelease in PVR INOX theatres on January 9.

The theatrical chain will release the movie with English subtitles in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

Starring Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, Soumitra Chatterjee and Aparna Sen among others, the film follows four brash young men from the city who set off on a carefree trip to the forests of Jharkhand to escape their monotonous urban lives.

While there, they find their assumptions about life, love and identity deeply challenged.

An adaptation of Sunil Gangopadhyay's novel of the same name and originally released over 55 years ago, Aranyer Din Ratri is famous for its layered exploration of gender, class and privilege.

The film was screened this years at Cannes in the Classics segment with both Tagore and Garewal attending the screening.

"Re-releasing Aranyer Din Ratri is a privilege, and it excites us immensely that people will get to watch this gorgeous film on the big screen. At PVR INOX, we believe cinema is a living archive of our cultural memory, and Satyajit Ray's films continue to speak powerfully across generations. Bringing this timeless classic back to the big screen is our way of honouring his legacy while inviting younger audiences to experience the depth, relevance, and sheer cinematic brilliance of his storytelling," Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Ltd, said.

The film is being re-released in association with Piyali Films, which holds the theatrical rights to Aranyer Din Ratri. -- PTI

