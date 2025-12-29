HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Muslim panchayat in UP bans DJs, fireworks at weddings

Mon, 29 December 2025
18:31
A Muslim community panchayat in Mathura district has taken a unique decision to curb extravagance and unnecessary rituals during weddings, imposing a fine of Rs 11,000 and social boycott on families found violating the norms, community leaders said on Monday. 

The decision was taken unanimously at a panchayat organised by the Eidgah Committee in Kosi Kalan town on Friday. 

The meeting was held at a sarai in the Nikasa locality. 

Committee president Moinuddin Gadsania and vice-president Haji Sadiq said the panchayat resolved that no Muslim family would organise a nikah ceremony at hotels, guest houses or marriage halls. 

The nikah will be solemnised only in mosques, while the walima (post-marriage feast) may be held at hotels or other venues. 

They said the use of DJs during weddings has been completely banned. 

If the rule is violated, no imam or qazi in the town will perform the nikah ceremony. 

The practice of presenting gifts or cash to the groom as part of the 'salami' ritual has also been prohibited. Other forms of ostentation, including fireworks and wasteful customs, have similarly been barred. -- PTI

