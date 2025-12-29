Kannada TV actress dies by suicide in Bengaluru

23:58





The deceased was identified as Nandini C M. The incident occurred in the Kengeri area, they said.





Citing a death note recovered from the spot, a senior police officer said the actress mentioned that she had been battling depression and personal issues.





In the note, she reportedly stated that she did not wish to get married or take up a government job and wanted to continue her acting career, while her family wanted her to "settle down".





Police, who reached the spot after receiving information, found her hanging using a veil cloth tied to a window grille, the officer said.





A case of unnatural death has been registered, and no foul play is suspected so far, police added.





Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

