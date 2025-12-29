HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Kannada TV actress dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Mon, 29 December 2025
Share:
23:58
image
A 26-year-old Kannada television actress allegedly died by suicide at her paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru on Monday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Nandini C M. The incident occurred in the Kengeri area, they said.

Citing a death note recovered from the spot, a senior police officer said the actress mentioned that she had been battling depression and personal issues.

In the note, she reportedly stated that she did not wish to get married or take up a government job and wanted to continue her acting career, while her family wanted her to "settle down".

Police, who reached the spot after receiving information, found her hanging using a veil cloth tied to a window grille, the officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and no foul play is suspected so far, police added.

Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IIT Kanpur student found hanging in hostel
LIVE! IIT Kanpur student found hanging in hostel

'200% certain, Shivakumar will get power on Jan 6 or 9'
'200% certain, Shivakumar will get power on Jan 6 or 9'

Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has predicted that D K Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister of the state in early January, intensifying speculation about a change in leadership.

Won't rest until he's hanged: Unnao rape survivor
Won't rest until he's hanged: Unnao rape survivor

The Unnao rape case survivor expressed satisfaction after the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence. She voiced her faith in the justice system.

Zelenskyy seeks 50-year security guarantees from Trump
Zelenskyy seeks 50-year security guarantees from Trump

During the meeting, Zelenskyy said he pressed for long-term security guarantees extending over the next 50 years and clarified that any engagement with Russia would only be possible if President Trump and European leaders reached...

Bengal varsity panel to probe hijab incident during exam
Bengal varsity panel to probe hijab incident during exam

Jadavpur University has formed a committee to investigate a controversy involving a student wearing a hijab during an exam. Allegations of Islamophobia have been made, which faculty members deny.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO