Jharkhand: Police attacked while stopping illegal liquor sale, four held

The incident occurred near Pupunki Ashram within the jurisdiction of Muffasil police station on Sunday night when police attempted to stop a group of 15 to 20 miscreants from selling illegal country-made liquor there.





Chas SDPO Praveen Kumar Singh said, "Two police personnel, including SHO Prakash Mandal, sustained injuries. Police have also arrested four miscreants, and raids are being conducted at several locations to arrest the others."





Additional police forces were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, and an investigation into the incident is underway, the SDPO said. -- PTI

