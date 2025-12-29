HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jharkhand: Police attacked while stopping illegal liquor sale, four held

Mon, 29 December 2025
Share:
17:41
image
Two policemen, including a station house officer, were injured after miscreants pelted stones at them in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, officials said on Monday. 

The incident occurred near Pupunki Ashram within the jurisdiction of Muffasil police station on Sunday night when police attempted to stop a group of 15 to 20 miscreants from selling illegal country-made liquor there. 

Chas SDPO Praveen Kumar Singh said, "Two police personnel, including SHO Prakash Mandal, sustained injuries. Police have also arrested four miscreants, and raids are being conducted at several locations to arrest the others." 

Additional police forces were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, and an investigation into the incident is underway, the SDPO said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Zelenskyy seeks 50-yr security guarantees from Trump
LIVE! Zelenskyy seeks 50-yr security guarantees from Trump

SC stays Sengar's release, flags grave legal questions
SC stays Sengar's release, flags grave legal questions

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi high court's order suspending the life sentence of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Man poses as Justice Chandrachud, dupes woman of Rs 3 cr
Man poses as Justice Chandrachud, dupes woman of Rs 3 cr

A man was arrested in Gujarat for allegedly receiving a significant portion of Rs 3.71 crore siphoned off from a Mumbai woman in a 'digital arrest' scam. The cybercriminals impersonated law enforcement and court officials, staging a fake...

Unnao survivor speaks after SC stays Sengar's bail
Unnao survivor speaks after SC stays Sengar's bail

The Unnao rape case survivor expressed satisfaction after the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence. She voiced her faith in the justice system.

China dares Japan with military drills in Taiwan Strait
China dares Japan with military drills in Taiwan Strait

The Chinese military on Monday started new major drills in the 'middle areas' of the Taiwan Strait amid rising diplomatic tensions with Japan over Taiwan that Beijing claims as its territory.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO