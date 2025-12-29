HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ISI ex-chief Hameed challenges military court conviction: Report

Mon, 29 December 2025
Pakistan's former spy chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan's former spy chief Faiz Hameed challenged his conviction by a military court which had sentenced him to 14 years in jail, media reports said on Monday.

Hameed, the former chief of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence, was convicted on December 11 by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) on four counts engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, misusing authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals.

Hameed's lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq confirmed that the appeal was filed two days ago, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

A separate application has also been submitted to the Court of Appeal's registrar at General Headquarters Pakistan Army, seeking a copy of the written decision, it said.

The appeal has already been filed, Ashfaq said, without disclosing the specific grounds raised in the challenge.

Hameed was allowed to appeal against the sentence within 40 days, as given under Section 133-B of the Pakistan Army Act.

The appeal will be heard by a Court of Appeals headed by a major general or a senior officer nominated by the army chief, who may uphold, modify or set aside the sentence.

Hameed is being held at Special Prison Rawalpindi and has not been shifted to Adiala Jail, the report said. -- PTI

