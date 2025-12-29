HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's wholesale inflation stays negative for 2nd month

Mon, 29 December 2025
India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation remained in the negative zone for the second consecutive month in November 2025, according to the latest government data.

The annual inflation rate was recorded at -0.32%, a slight recovery from the -1.21% seen in October.

The continued deflationary trend is largely attributed to a drop in the prices of food articles, mineral oils, and crude petroleum.

Despite the year-on-year decline, the overall index saw a month-on-month uptick of 0.71%, driven by a seasonal rise in vegetable and pulse prices.

