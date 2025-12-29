IIT Kanpur student found hanging in hostel

23:45





A note with the words "Sorry Everyone" was recovered from the room, said assistant commissioner of police (Kalyanpur) Ashutosh Kumar.





The student, Jai Singh Meena, a native of Ajmer in Rajasthan, was enrolled in the Biological Sciences and Bioengineering programme.





He was staying in Room No 148 of E-Block at the campus hostel.





According to the police, Meena was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet.





Preliminary examination suggests he may have cut his wrists before hanging himself.





The incident came to light after Meena failed to answer repeated phone calls from his family.





Concerned relatives contacted one of his friends, who was away on vacation, and subsequently alerted other hostel residents.





When knocks on the door went unanswered, students looked through a window and saw him hanging inside the room.





The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur administration informed Kalyanpur police, who broke open the door and recovered the body.





A forensic team later examined the room and collected evidence. -- PTI

