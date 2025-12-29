IIT Kanpur 2000 batch alumni pledge record Rs 100 cr donation to alma mater

17:55

Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur/ANI Photo





According to an official press communique issued by the IIT-K on Monday, this is the highest-ever alumni pledge by a single batch across all academic institutions in the country, marking a historic milestone in collective alumni giving.





The pledge, made on Sunday evening, reflects the batch's deep sense of gratitude to IIT-K and a shared commitment to strengthening the institute's academic excellence, research capabilities and societal impact.





The Class of 2000, also referred to as the "Class of the Millennium", has proposed that the contribution be used to establish the Millennium School of Technology and Society (MSTAS) at IIT-K.





The announcement was the highlight of the Silver Jubilee reunion, which saw alumni from across the world return to the campus to reconnect with their peers, faculty members and the institute, while reaffirming their long-term commitment to its growth.





IIT-K director Manindra Agrawal described the pledge as a "powerful affirmation" of the "enduring bond" between the institute and its alumni.





"This remarkable contribution of Rs 100 crore strengthens our academic and research ecosystem and will inspire future generations to give back to the institution that shaped them," he added. -- PTI

In a landmark moment for alumni philanthropy, the Class of 2000 of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) has pledged Rs 100 crore to its alma mater during its silver jubilee reunion held on campus in Kanpur.