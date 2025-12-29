Hours after partying with friends, air hostess dies in Gurugram

22:17





According to the police, the deceased, identified as Simran Dadwal, 25, is a native of Punjab's Mohali and worked for Air India.





She had come to her friend Nitika's house in Gurugram for a party on Saturday night, police said. Several other friends were also present.





After a late-night drinking party, everyone fell asleep.





Around 5 am on Sunday, Dadwal reportedly experienced difficulty in breathing and informed her friends.





They then rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.





Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and took the body into custody, a senior police officer said.





The police have conducted a postmortem and handed over the body to the family, he said, adding that a viscera sample has been sent to FSL, Madhuban, for testing.





The probe is underway and the exact cause of death will be determined only after the viscera report, he added. -- PTI

