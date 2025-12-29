HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Horrific hate crime: Rahul Gandhi on killing of Tripura student in Dehradun

Mon, 29 December 2025
13:53
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the killing of a Tripura student in Uttarakhand's Dehradun a 'horrific hate crime', as he accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of 'normalising' hate.

Twenty-four-year-old Angel Chakma from Nandannagar in the West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to an alleged racial slur on December 9 in Dehradun.

He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on December 26. In a post on X, Gandhi said hate does not appear overnight.

"What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime," he said.

"Hate doesn't appear overnight. For years now, it is being fed daily -- especially to our youth -- through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it's being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP," he said.

The Leader of Opposition said India is built on respect and unity, not fear and abuse.

"We are a country of love and diversity. We must not become a dead society that looks away while fellow Indians are targeted. We must reflect and confront what we are allowing our country to become," he said.

"My thoughts are with the Chakma family and the people of Tripura and Northeast. We are proud to call you our fellow Indian brothers and sisters," Gandhi added.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured him that all persons responsible for the murder will be arrested.

Thousands of students under the banner of Tipra Indigenous Students' Federation on Sunday organised a candle march in New Delhi seeking justice for Angel Chakma.

The students covered a distance of around one kilometre from the North Gate of Ujjayanta Palace.   -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi high court's order suspending the life sentence of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The Supreme Court has kept in abeyance its previous verdict on the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and proposed a high-powered committee to examine the issue.

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma announces a reward for information leading to the arrest of the main accused in the Anjel Chakma murder case. The announcement follows a similar reward offered by Uttarakhand Police. The Tripura Tribal...

While photographs of M S Dhoni enjoying the company of movie stars have been scattered on social media, a controversial video preceding the birthday bash surfaced on the Internet.

