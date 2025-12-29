HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt welcomes Aravalli order, ban on mining stays

Mon, 29 December 2025
15:28
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay its order accepting a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges, and said the government stands committed to its protection and restoration.

The apex court kept in abeyance the directions in its November 20 verdict that had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges recommended by a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC).

It also proposed to constitute a high-powered committee comprising domain experts to undertake an exhaustive and holistic examination of the issue.

'I welcome the Supreme Court directions introducing a stay on its order concerning the Aravalli range, and the formation of a new committee to study issues. We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MOEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range,' Yadav said in a post on X.

'As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays with regard to new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases,' he added.

The top court on November 20 accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and banned the grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until experts' reports are out. 

The apex court had accepted the recommendations of a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges to protect the world's oldest mountain system.

The committee had recommended that 'Aravalli Hill' be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and an 'Aravalli Range' will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.  -- PTI

