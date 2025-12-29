HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Flight ops hit at Delhi airport, flyers cautioned

Mon, 29 December 2025
10:37
Dense fog in Delhi has caused significant disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with visibility dropping to just 50 meters.

This has led to flight delays and cancellations, with airlines such as IndiGo and Air India issuing advisories warning passengers of potential disruptions.

The airport is operating under Category-III conditions, which allow flights to land in low visibility. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra travel time.

IndiGo, in a travel advisory, said it is closely monitoring the situation and making operational adjustments as needed to keep journeys moving as smoothly as possible.

In its statement, IndiGo said, '#Delhi and #Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements. We recommend keeping a tab on your flight status via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. If your flight is impacted, you can conveniently rebook your journey or claim a refund through https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html. Our airport teams are also available to assist should you need support while at the terminal. Once the weather settles, operations will gradually stabilise, and flights will depart as planned. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you onboard soon.'

Approximately 65% of departures from IGI Airport are reportedly delayed as of early Monday morning.

High cancellation rates are expected throughout the day.

Recent diversions include an Air India Express flight from Goa, which was forced to land in Ahmedabad after failing to land in Delhi and Jaipur due to congestion and fog.

Air India Express, which departed from Goa's Mopa Airport at 11.55 pm for Delhi, was diverted to Ahmedabad due to dense fog in the capital.

The diversion caused a crowd at Ahmedabad Airport, disrupting passengers' travel schedules.

The fog is expected to clear gradually, with visibility improving to around 100 meters by 8.30 am and up to 1,000 meters by 1.30 pm. In the meantime, airlines are working to minimise disruptions and assist affected passengers.

The National Capital Delhi woke up to chilly weather and dense fog on Monday morning, sharply reducing visibility.  -- ANI

