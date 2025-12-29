HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DRDO conducts maiden flight test of 120 km strike range Pinaka rockets

Mon, 29 December 2025
23:09
Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket/ANI Photo
The maiden flight test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR 120) was conducted successfully at the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur on Monday.

Interestingly, the maiden trial of the 120 km-range rockets was conducted on the same day the project was cleared for the Indian Army by the Defence Acquisition Council meeting held on Monday afternoon.

The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 km, demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned. 

The LRGR impacted the target with textbook precision.

All the deployed range instruments tracked the flight throughout its trajectory. 

This rocket is designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with support from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory and the Research Centre Imarat.

The flight trial was coordinated by ITR and Proof & Experimental Establishment. 

The LRGR was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher, demonstrating its versatility and providing launch capability of Pinaka variants of different ranges from the same launcher. -- ANI

