HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi: Teen dies after falling from plastic shed of restaurant

Mon, 29 December 2025
Share:
09:51
image
A 16-year-old boy died after falling from a plastic shed of a restaurant in northwest Delhi's Gujranwala area, police said on Monday.

Police received a PCR call on Saturday, and upon reaching the spot, they found that the injured boy, Kabin, a Class 11 student and resident of the area, had already been shifted to a hospital by his friends.

Kabin, along with his classmates Aryamen, Kabir and Yash Tyagi, had come to the restaurant to hang out, police said.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the group reached the top of the building using the staircase. He climbed onto a plastic shed that was installed as a cover for the gallery space between adjacent shops," a police officer said. 

"The shed could not bear his weight and collapsed, causing him to fall onto the ground below," the officer added.

The boy suffered serious injuries due to the fall and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

A crime team and forensic experts inspected the spot to ascertain the exact sequence of events, police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Express train catches fire in Andhra, 1 killed
LIVE! Express train catches fire in Andhra, 1 killed

Indian strike damaged Nur Khan base, admits Pak FM
Indian strike damaged Nur Khan base, admits Pak FM

The Pakistani government has once again found itself embarrassed on the world stage, now acknowledging the impact of India's strategic and precision strikes on its military installation during the escalation in May, following Operation...

'They called him Chinese momo': Tripura boy lynched in Dehradun
'They called him Chinese momo': Tripura boy lynched in Dehradun

A student from Tripura died in Dehradun after allegedly being attacked with knives and blunt objects following racial slurs. The victim's father alleges police initially refused to register a report.

End of war 'very close': Trump after meeting Zelenskyy
End of war 'very close': Trump after meeting Zelenskyy

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said a peace agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine war is getting 'very close', after a high-level meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Why Modi And Shah Like Nitin Nabin
Why Modi And Shah Like Nitin Nabin

Both Mr Modi and Amit Shah like Nabin because they know he will never answer back, points out Aditi Phadnis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO