Delhi airport sees 128 flight cancellations due to fog

21:35





An official said 64 departures and 64 arrivals were cancelled, while 8 flights were diverted due to dense fog and low visibility conditions at the Delhi airport.





Information on the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that nearly 470 flights were delayed.





Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X at 2 pm, said flight operations were running smoothly as runway visibility had improved.





"However, some flight departures or arrivals for certain destinations may be impacted," it said. -- PTI

