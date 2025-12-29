Delhi airport sees 128 flight cancellations due to fog

At least 128 flights were cancelled, eight diverted, and nearly 470 services delayed at the Delhi airport due to dense fog on Monday.
An official said 64 departures and 64 arrivals were cancelled, while 8 flights were diverted due to dense fog and low visibility conditions at the Delhi airport.
Information on the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that nearly 470 flights were delayed.
Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X at 2 pm, said flight operations were running smoothly as runway visibility had improved.
"However, some flight departures or arrivals for certain destinations may be impacted," it said. -- PTI