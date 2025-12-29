Cow vigilantes halt Vasundhra Raje's convoy in Rajasthan

08:53

Protesting against improper disposal of carcasses of cows and progeny by municipal authorities, members of Bajranj Dal blocked a convoy of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhra Raje's on the Kota-Udaipur highway here on Sunday noon, an official said.



The vigilantes stopped Raje's convoy, which was heading to Jaipur from Jhalawar, on Hanging Bridge for nearly 20 minutes, creating a traffic jam on the highway, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manish Sharma said.



The former chief minister directed the district officials to address the issue, he said.



The cow vigilantes and Bajranj Dal activists took out a march on Sunday noon, demanding adequate and respectful disposal of bovine carcasses in Kota, they said.



The vigilantes alleged that the contractors from Kota Municipal Corporation (KMC) were disposing of the carcasses of bovines in an open area in Bandha Dharmpura, they said.



The protestors blocked the traffic on the highway for nearly 20 minutes. However, it resumed later, the DSP said, adding that an investigation into the highway blockage is underway.



"Angry over mismanagement in the disposal of carcasses of bovines, cow vigilantes, activists from Bajrang Dal took a march when they heard that Raje's convoy was going to pass through the route," Bajrang Dal's Yogesh Rainwal said.



Rainwal alleged that the contractors of KMC dumped the bovine carcasses in an open field.



Refuting the allegations, KMC commissioner OP Mehara claimed that the contractors concerned were already directed to ensure proper and respectful disposal of carcasses of animals, including bovines, from the city.



Around 25 days ago, an issue related to the disposal of bovine carcasses was brought to light, and it was resolved instantly, he said.



He said the concerned contractors were directed to ensure proper and respectful disposal of carcasses of animals, including bovines. -- PTI