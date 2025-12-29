HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Chinese military starts new drills in Taiwan Strait

Mon, 29 December 2025
Share:
11:44
image
The Chinese military on Monday started new major drills in the 'middle areas' of the Taiwan Strait amid rising diplomatic tensions with Japan over Taiwan that Beijing claims as its territory.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command is employing fighters, bombers and unmanned aerial vehicles in coordination with long-range rocket fires to conduct drills in the waters and airspace in the middle areas of the Taiwan Strait on Monday," state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Focusing on striking mobile ground targets, the drills intend to test the troops' capabilities of precision strikes on key targets, it said.

China claims the self-governing Taiwan as part of its mainland and vows to integrate it.

The drills in which fighters, bombers, long range rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles will be used comes in the backdrop of the US approval of a record $11.1 billion arms package to Taipei which China sharply criticised and diplomatic tensions with Japan over Taiwan.

US President Donald Trump approved an arms package worth $11.1 billion for Taiwan, which, if cleared by the US Congress, would mark Washington's largest-ever arms sale to the island.

The landmark arms sale comes amid Taipei's concerns over a potential.

China sharply criticised the US saying that Washington 'blatantly announced its plan to sell massive advanced weapons to China's Taiwan region' and send a 'gravely wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces'.

The arms sale aids Taiwan's independence forces' plans to turn the island into 'powder keg', Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun told a media briefing in Beijing on December 18 reacting to Trump's approval to the arms sale.

"China will take resolute and strong measures to defend its national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," he said.

The arms sales to Taiwan comes in the backdrop of rising China-Japan tensions over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in parliament on November 7 that a Taiwan contingency could be a 'survival-threatening situation' for Japan that may lead to action from the country's defence forces in support of the US.

Her remarks angered China which demanded Takaichi to retract her statement.

China has also criticised Japan's move to develop the easternmost island of Okinawa for the deployment of a mobile surveillance radar unit to monitor Chinese aircraft carriers and airplanes.

The Japanese side kept strengthening targeted military deployment near Taiwan region and even claimed it will deploy mid-range missiles, he said.

"This time, it went even further by deploying a radar unit and troops to secretly monitor its neighbour," Guo said.

"Given the erroneous and dangerous remarks made by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Taiwan, we must question: Is the Japanese side making trouble and provocations at one's doorstep to find a pretext for its military build-up and missions overseas," he said.

China has significantly stepped up Taiwan encirclement drills since 2022, following then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei which marked a significant show of support for Taiwan and infuriated Beijing's leadership, CNN reported.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Flight ops hit at Delhi airport, flyers cautioned
LIVE! Flight ops hit at Delhi airport, flyers cautioned

Indian Strike Damaged Nur Khan Base: Pak Minister
Indian Strike Damaged Nur Khan Base: Pak Minister

The Pakistani government has once again found itself embarrassed on the world stage, now acknowledging the impact of India's strategic and precision strikes on its military installation during the escalation in May, following Operation...

1 killed as Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express catches fire
1 killed as Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express catches fire

A fire on the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express near Yalamanchili, India, resulted in one fatality. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

'They called him Chinese momo': Tripura boy lynched in Dehradun
'They called him Chinese momo': Tripura boy lynched in Dehradun

A student from Tripura died in Dehradun after allegedly being attacked with knives and blunt objects following racial slurs. The victim's father alleges police initially refused to register a report.

Why Modi And Shah Like Nitin Nabin
Why Modi And Shah Like Nitin Nabin

Both Mr Modi and Amit Shah like Nabin because they know he will never answer back, points out Aditi Phadnis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO