BSE Sensex top losers today

Mon, 29 December 2025
Benchmark Sensex declined by nearly 346 points while Nifty closed below 26,000 on Monday due to selling in utilities, IT and blue-chip oil & gas shares, foreign fund outflows and thin year-end trading. 

Extending the downtrend to the fourth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 345.91 points or 0.41 percent to settle at 84,695.54. 

During the day, it dropped 403.59 points or 0.47 percent to 84,637.86. 

Registering its third day of decline, the 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 100.20 points or 0.38 percent to 25,942.10. 

Among 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports was the biggest loser, dropping by 2.22 percent. 

HCL Tech fell by 1.86 percent, Power Grid by 1.85 percent, Trent by 1.36 percent, Bharat Electronics by 1.26 percent and Bharti Airtel by 1.14 percent. 

Reliance Industries was a major drag on key indices, closing 0.88 percent lower. 

According to sources, the government is seeking over $30 billion from Reliance Industries and BP as compensation, alleging the partners built larger-than-required facilities at the KG-D6 fields and subsequently failed to meet natural gas output target. -- PTI

