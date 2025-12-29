HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Abandoned drone recovered in J-K's Poonch

Mon, 29 December 2025
18:54
image
The police on Monday seized an unidentified drone found abandoned in a field in a forward village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police received an input about a drone abandoned in a field at village Gohled in Mendhar sector this afternoon, they said.

A police party was immediately rushed to the spot and the drone was recovered, the officials said, adding an investigation is underway to identify the owner of the drone.

Separately, a magazine of an AK assault rifle and seven rounds were recovered during search operations at Sudhmahadev in Chenani area of Udhampur district.

However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery which was made from an open field, the officials said.

They said security forces also seized an aircraft shaped balloon, bearing the mark PIA, from border village Gurah Manhasa in Pragwal area of Akhnoor sector on Monday morning.

The balloon was found lying abandoned in an agriculture field, apparently carried away by wind from across the border, the officials said. -- PTI

