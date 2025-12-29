HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
4 juveniles held for assaulting migrant, posting video on social media in TN

Mon, 29 December 2025
21:18
Four teenagers have been apprehended in Tiruvallur district for allegedly attacking a man with a sickle and uploading reels of the assault on social media while under the influence of alcohol, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on the evening of December 26 near the railway quarters close to the Tiruttani railway station.

Acting on a public alert, police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the victim, identified as Suraj (34) of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra, who had sustained multiple cut injuries. 

He was given first aid at a local government hospital and later shifted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for further treatment, they said.

Based on a complaint, the Tiruttani police registered a case and launched an investigation. 

Surveillance footage from cameras near the railway station and a video clip showing the assailants threatening the victim with a knife on a train bound for Tiruttani were examined, the police said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the four juveniles, all aged 17 and residents of Nemili near Tiruttani, were intoxicated at the time of the incident. 

They allegedly recorded a video of themselves holding a knife to Suraj's neck inside the train. 

The victim was also dragged to a secluded area near the railway quarters and was attacked, as he resisted inside the train.

The accused reportedly shared the assault footage on social media platforms in an attempt to gain online attention, investigators added. 

All four juveniles have been detained, and further investigation is underway, the police said. -- PTI

