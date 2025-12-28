HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two booked for using VPN on mobiles in J-K's Doda

Sun, 28 December 2025
Share:
16:24
image
Two men were booked for allegedly using Virtual Private Network applications on their mobile phones, violating the orders of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district administration, the police said on Sunday.

The action was taken following strict enforcement of prohibitory orders issued by the Doda district magistrate, banning the use of VPN services within the district for security reasons.

The accused have been identified as Khalid Abrar and Mohd Irfan, the police said.

A police team from Bhagla Bharth post was deployed on routine patrol duty on Saturday and noticed Abrar using a VPN application on his mobile phone, a police spokesman said.

On being questioned, Abrar failed to provide any satisfactory explanation and was subsequently apprehended, he said, adding a cognisable report was forwarded to Doda police station, leading to the registration of an FIR.

Similarly, Irfan of Tendla village of Chilli was spotted at Shali Pul, Gandoh, using a VPN application in violation of the orders.

An FIR has been registered at Gandoh police station against Irfan, and further investigation is underway, the spokesman said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Two suspected Kashmiris detained in UP's Bareilly
LIVE! Two suspected Kashmiris detained in UP's Bareilly

Pakistani kabbadi player banned for draping Indian flag
Pakistani kabbadi player banned for draping Indian flag

Pakistan international kabaddi player Ubaidullah Rajput has been banned indefinitely by the national federation after he appeared for an Indian team in a private tournament in Bahrain

EC flags glitch in 2002 rolls, suspends Bengal hearings
EC flags glitch in 2002 rolls, suspends Bengal hearings

The Election Commission has issued instructions to district election officials in West Bengal regarding voters marked as 'unmapped' due to technical issues during the digitisation of the 2002 electoral rolls.

Internet services restored in Assam's Karbi Anglong
Internet services restored in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Mobile internet services have been restored in Assam's Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts following an improvement in the law and order situation after recent violence between the Karbi and Bihari communities.

I decided to stand for my fans: Vijay quits cinema
I decided to stand for my fans: Vijay quits cinema

Actor-politician Vijay announced his retirement from cinema at the audio launch of his movie 'Jana Nayagan' in Malaysia, citing his dedication to his fans. The event, attended by nearly 1 lakh fans, featured emotional speeches and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO