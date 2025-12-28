Telangana plant explosion: Sigachi Industries CEO held

17:48





The managing director and CEO of Sigachi Industries Amit Raj Sinha, who was named as accused no 2 in the case booked over the accident, was arrested on Saturday, a senior police official said.





A case was registered against six persons, all from the pharmaceutical company, he said.





As many as 46 people were killed and several others were injured in a blast and fire accident in Sigachi's manufacturing plant in Sanga Reddy district on June 30.





Eight people were missing following the explosion. -- PTI

A top level executive of Sigachi Industries was arrested in connection with the explosion at its pharma plant in Sangareddy district of Telangana in June this year that killed 46 people, police said on Sunday.