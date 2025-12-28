HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Telangana plant explosion: Sigachi Industries CEO held

Sun, 28 December 2025
Share:
17:48
image
A top level executive of Sigachi Industries was arrested in connection with the explosion at its pharma plant in Sangareddy district of Telangana in June this year that killed 46 people, police said on Sunday.

The managing director and CEO of Sigachi Industries Amit Raj Sinha, who was  named as accused no 2 in the case booked over the accident, was arrested on Saturday, a senior police official said. 

A case was registered against six persons, all from the pharmaceutical company, he said.

As many as 46 people were killed and several others were injured in a blast and fire accident in Sigachi's manufacturing plant in Sanga Reddy district on June 30.

Eight people were missing following the explosion. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal: Humayun Kabir's son held for assaulting cop
LIVE! Bengal: Humayun Kabir's son held for assaulting cop

Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker
Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker

Speaking during an event on Saturday, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari revealed that during New Delhi's retaliatory strikes in May, his Military Secretary urgently advised him to move to a bunker for safety, highlighting the intense...

Russia won't attack Europe, but will hit back hard: Lavrov
Russia won't attack Europe, but will hit back hard: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia does not intend to attack Europe, but any attack on Russia would face a devastating response. He also accused the EU's 'war party' of hindering Ukraine peace efforts and pledged...

Pakistani kabbadi player banned for draping Indian flag
Pakistani kabbadi player banned for draping Indian flag

Pakistan international kabaddi player Ubaidullah Rajput has been banned indefinitely by the national federation after he appeared for an Indian team in a private tournament in Bahrain

EC flags glitch in 2002 rolls, suspends Bengal hearings
EC flags glitch in 2002 rolls, suspends Bengal hearings

The Election Commission has issued instructions to district election officials in West Bengal regarding voters marked as 'unmapped' due to technical issues during the digitisation of the 2002 electoral rolls.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO