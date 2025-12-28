HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SIR row: Centre gives Y-plus security to Bengal CEO

Sun, 28 December 2025
15:28
West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal/ANI Photo
The Centre has provided an armed security cover to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal in the wake of a potential threat to him due to the ongoing SIR exercise in the state, officials said on Sunday.

A Y-plus category cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been accorded to Agarwal in Kolkata following an order issued by the ministry of home affairs in Delhi on December 26, they said.

A team of 11-12 armed personnel of the CISF VIP security wing have been deployed for the personal and house security of Agarwal, the officials said.

The team has taken charge.

The cover was necessitated following inputs by central agencies on potential threats to the officer in the wake of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, they said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday accused the Election Commission (EC) of deleting the names of lakhs of legitimate voters from the electoral rolls under the SIR exercise to help the BJP ahead of the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls and a party delegation also sent a memorandum to Agarwal in this regard. -- PTI

