SC to hear CBI plea against suspension of Sengar's life term on Monday

According to the cause list, a three-judge vacation bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih is likely to hear the matter.





The top court would also hear a separate petition filed by advocates Anjale Patel and Pooja Shilpkar, which has challenged the high court order and has sought a stay on it.





The CBI, in its appeal before the apex court, referred to its verdict in the L K Advani case in which it held that anyone who holds public office, like MPs or MLAs, would be deemed a public servant.





The agency has contended that the high court erred by declaring that Sengar, an MLA when the offence was committed, was not a public servant to be prosecuted under POCSO and granted him bail.





"The high court failed to consider that a sitting MLA, by virtue of holding a constitutional office, is vested with public trust and authority over the electorate and that such a position carries heightened responsibility arising from duties owed to the state and society."





"It has erred in law by failing to adopt a purposive interpretation that advances the object and intent of the POCSO Act," the CBI said. -- PTI

