SC to hear CBI plea against suspension of Sengar's life term on Monday

Sun, 28 December 2025
21:38
Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar/File image
The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a plea by the CBI challenging the Delhi high court order suspending the life sentence of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

According to the cause list, a three-judge vacation bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih is likely to hear the matter.

The top court would also hear a separate petition filed by advocates Anjale Patel and Pooja Shilpkar, which has challenged the high court order and has sought a stay on it.

The CBI, in its appeal before the apex court, referred to its verdict in the L K Advani case in which it held that anyone who holds public office, like MPs or MLAs, would be deemed a public servant. 

The agency has contended that the high court erred by declaring that Sengar, an MLA when the offence was committed, was not a public servant to be prosecuted under POCSO and granted him bail.

"The high court failed to consider that a sitting MLA, by virtue of holding a constitutional office, is vested with public trust and authority over the electorate and that such a position carries heightened responsibility arising from duties owed to the state and society." 

"It has erred in law by failing to adopt a purposive interpretation that advances the object and intent of the POCSO Act," the CBI said. -- PTI

