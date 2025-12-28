Probe ordered into Chhattisgarh mine stir violence

20:17

Meanwhile, the local administration said it has initiated the process to cancel the public hearing held for the project, a key demand of the local villagers who have been staging a protest for the past over two weeks.





Speaking to reporters in Raipur, Sai said, "The incident (of violence and arson) in Tamnar will be investigated, and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty."





The police have lodged multiple FIRs in connection with the violence and arson, officials said.





Talking to reporters in Raigarh district, Gharghoda sub-divisional magistrate Durga Prasad Adhikari said one round of discussion has been held with village representatives following Saturday's incident and the administration has begun the cancellation process in response to their demands.





When specifically asked whether he was referring to the process of cancelling the public hearing, the official replied in the affirmative.





The SDM appealed to villagers to maintain peace, assuring that the administration respects their demands and is acting accordingly. -- PTI

A day after several policemen were injured and vehicles were set ablaze during a protest against a coal mining project in Tamnar in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said an inquiry will be conducted and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.