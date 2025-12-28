HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Probe ordered into Chhattisgarh mine stir violence

Sun, 28 December 2025
Share:
20:17
File image
File image
A day after several policemen were injured and vehicles were set ablaze during a protest against a coal mining project in Tamnar in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said an inquiry will be conducted and strict action will be taken against those found guilty. 

Meanwhile, the local administration said it has initiated the process to cancel the public hearing held for the project, a key demand of the local villagers who have been staging a protest for the past over two weeks. 

Speaking to reporters in Raipur, Sai said, "The incident (of violence and arson) in Tamnar will be investigated, and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty." 

The police have lodged multiple FIRs in connection with the violence and arson, officials said. 

Talking to reporters in Raigarh district, Gharghoda sub-divisional magistrate Durga Prasad Adhikari said one round of discussion has been held with village representatives following Saturday's incident and the administration has begun the cancellation process in response to their demands. 

When specifically asked whether he was referring to the process of cancelling the public hearing, the official replied in the affirmative. 

The SDM appealed to villagers to maintain peace, assuring that the administration respects their demands and is acting accordingly. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker
Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker

Speaking during an event on Saturday, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari revealed that during New Delhi's retaliatory strikes in May, his Military Secretary urgently advised him to move to a bunker for safety, highlighting the intense...

LIVE! Probe ordered into Chhattisgarh mine stir violence
LIVE! Probe ordered into Chhattisgarh mine stir violence

Centre provides Y-plus security to Bengal CEO after threat
Centre provides Y-plus security to Bengal CEO after threat

The central government has provided armed security to West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer following potential threats related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Another BLO found dead in Bengal; work pressure alleged
Another BLO found dead in Bengal; work pressure alleged

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in West Bengal's Bankura district, leading to allegations that work-related pressure from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may have been a factor. Political accusations...

PIX: Prez Murmu takes sub sortie onboard INS Vaghsheer
PIX: Prez Murmu takes sub sortie onboard INS Vaghsheer

President Droupadi Murmu undertook a sortie onboard the Indian Navy's INS Vaghsheer, highlighting the nation's naval capabilities and commitment to maritime security.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO