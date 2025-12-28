HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Organisation should be strengthened: Tharoor supports Digvijaya views

Sun, 28 December 2025
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
At the 140th Foundation Day event at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, Shashi Tharoor supported the views of his party colleague Digvijaya Singh, saying the organisation should be strengthened. 

Tharoor was seated next to Digivijaya Singh during the function at the party's Indira Bhawan headquarters. 

Singh created a flutter on Saturday by lauding the organisational power of RSS-BJP as he shared Narendra Modi's old picture and said how a grassroots worker went on to become the chief minister and prime minister by sitting at the feet of their leaders. 

He also raised the issue of strengthening the Congress organisation at the grassroots level, asserting it was much needed in the fight against the ruling BJP and to oust it from power. 

A day after Singh's remarks, Tharoor, when asked to comment on the issue, said, "The organisation should be strengthened, there is no doubt." 

On being seated next to Singh and whether the two discussed the views, Tharoor said, "We keep talking with each other, we are friends and talk to each other." 

"It is the 140th foundation day of the Congress. It is a very important event for the party. It is a day in which we look back on our very remarkable history and the contributions the party has made to the nation," he also said. -- PTI

