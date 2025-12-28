On second day of SIR hearing, 'unmapped voters' crowd camps

15:51





Around 32 lakh "unmapped" voters, those who are unable to establish linkage with the 2002 electoral roll, are being called for hearings in the first phase, he said.





Seventy-five-year-old Sabita Manna, afflicted by polio, was waiting for her turn in an ambulance at the Sankrail block office in Howrah district, anxiety writ large on her face over reports of discrepancies in her details as an electorate.





Her nephew Tapas Manna said, "My aunt, who has no child, could not find her name in the 2002 electoral roll. She cannot properly walk as she had been afflicted by polio at a very young age."





"While on earlier occasions she was visited by polling personnel and representatives of political parties at home and only had to come to the polling station on the day of the vote, this time they have made her physical presence mandatory," he said.





Sabita said from inside the ambulance, "It hurts when, at this age, you have to prove your citizenship all over again."





Nirufa Khatoon, a woman voter in Barasat Kazipara area, is distraught, being called for hearing unable to prove her father had voted in the 2002 polls.





"I am an Indian citizen born in the Kamarhati area of North 24 Parganas. After marriage, I came to Kazipara in Barasat. However, my father had died and his name does not figure in the electoral roll, while my mother had died shortly after my birth. The BLO had assured me that things will be sorted out after the hearing. I am literally on the edge," she said with her husband standing by her side. -- PTI

Hearings under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls were underway in West Bengal for the second day on Sunday with people queuing up in front of 3,234 centres across the state, a senior official said.