HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

On second day of SIR hearing, 'unmapped voters' crowd camps

Sun, 28 December 2025
Share:
15:51
image
Hearings under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls were underway in West Bengal for the second day on Sunday with people queuing up in front of 3,234 centres across the state, a senior official said. 

Around 32 lakh "unmapped" voters, those who are unable to establish linkage with the 2002 electoral roll, are being called for hearings in the first phase, he said. 

Seventy-five-year-old Sabita Manna, afflicted by polio, was waiting for her turn in an ambulance at the Sankrail block office in Howrah district, anxiety writ large on her face over reports of discrepancies in her details as an electorate. 

Her nephew Tapas Manna said, "My aunt, who has no child, could not find her name in the 2002 electoral roll. She cannot properly walk as she had been afflicted by polio at a very young age." 

"While on earlier occasions she was visited by polling personnel and representatives of political parties at home and only had to come to the polling station on the day of the vote, this time they have made her physical presence mandatory," he said. 

Sabita said from inside the ambulance, "It hurts when, at this age, you have to prove your citizenship all over again." 

Nirufa Khatoon, a woman voter in Barasat Kazipara area, is distraught, being called for hearing unable to prove her father had voted in the 2002 polls. 

"I am an Indian citizen born in the Kamarhati area of North 24 Parganas. After marriage, I came to Kazipara in Barasat. However, my father had died and his name does not figure in the electoral roll, while my mother had died shortly after my birth. The BLO had assured me that things will be sorted out after the hearing. I am literally on the edge," she said with her husband standing by her side. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC halts Bengal hearings over 2002 electoral roll glitch
LIVE! EC halts Bengal hearings over 2002 electoral roll glitch

BMC polls: BJP-Shinde Sena seal deal on 207 of 227 seats
BMC polls: BJP-Shinde Sena seal deal on 207 of 227 seats

The ruling Mahayuti coalition in Mumbai has reached a consensus on seat distribution for the upcoming civic polls, with the BJP contesting 128 seats and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena 79.

Kashmir tourism's slow return after Pahalgam attack
Kashmir tourism's slow return after Pahalgam attack

The Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir impacted tourism, but recovery efforts are underway with government initiatives and events to promote the region and boost MICE tourism.

IAF eyes 80 planes, Lockheed offers C-130J hub in India
IAF eyes 80 planes, Lockheed offers C-130J hub in India

If Lockheed Martin gets the opportunity, then it will set up a mega hub in India to produce the "iconic" aircraft and it will be the first such global facility outside of the US, top officials of the company told PTI.

I decided to stand for my fans: Vijay quits cinema
I decided to stand for my fans: Vijay quits cinema

Actor-politician Vijay announced his retirement from cinema at the audio launch of his movie 'Jana Nayagan' in Malaysia, citing his dedication to his fans. The event, attended by nearly 1 lakh fans, featured emotional speeches and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO