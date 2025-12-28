HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MPCB shuts 4 non-compliant concrete plants in Mumbai

Sun, 28 December 2025
Share:
21:43
image
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board on Sunday shut down four ready-mix concrete plants in Mumbai and initiated action against 37 units, recovering penalties of Rs 1.87 crore amid stepped-up measures to curb air pollution. 

"Special flying squads will immediately begin inspections to verify whether prescribed conditions are being followed, and strict action, including closure, will be taken against violators," said M Devender Singh, member secretary, MPCB, referring to the action initiated against RMC plants contributing to air pollution. 

The MPCB has constituted four special inspection teams for Mumbai city and two for Navi Mumbai to conduct on-site inspections of RMC plants, following a review meeting chaired by MPCB chairman Siddhesh Kadam, according to a statement issued by Singh. 

The review focused on strengthening enforcement against units found flouting environmental norms, he said. 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recently suspended the ongoing work related to the Bullet Train in the Bandra-Kurla complex due to non-compliance with anti-air pollution norms. 

According to the MPCB, inspections so far have led to the recovery of penalties amounting to Rs 1.87 crore from 37 RMC plants, while four establishments have been ordered to shut operations for violations linked to air pollution. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker
Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker

Speaking during an event on Saturday, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari revealed that during New Delhi's retaliatory strikes in May, his Military Secretary urgently advised him to move to a bunker for safety, highlighting the intense...

LIVE! Probe ordered into Chhattisgarh mine stir violence
LIVE! Probe ordered into Chhattisgarh mine stir violence

Centre provides Y-plus security to Bengal CEO after threat
Centre provides Y-plus security to Bengal CEO after threat

The central government has provided armed security to West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer following potential threats related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Another BLO found dead in Bengal; work pressure alleged
Another BLO found dead in Bengal; work pressure alleged

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in West Bengal's Bankura district, leading to allegations that work-related pressure from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may have been a factor. Political accusations...

PIX: Prez Murmu takes sub sortie onboard INS Vaghsheer
PIX: Prez Murmu takes sub sortie onboard INS Vaghsheer

President Droupadi Murmu undertook a sortie onboard the Indian Navy's INS Vaghsheer, highlighting the nation's naval capabilities and commitment to maritime security.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO